Ronald E. Preston Jr, age 56, of Reading, passed away January 4, 2020. Born in Reading he is the son of Edwina M. Williams Preston and the late Ronald E. Preston Sr. In his life, Ronald worked and performed various task and general labor duties for various people and companies. In addition to his loving mother, he leaves behind his loving companion, Sherrie Podguski; his sons, Andrew Preston and Michael Hoover; loving daughters, Kalea Preston and Lekeya Preston; his loving sisters: Ronann Brockington, Mona Vega, Andrea Weaver, Elisha Preston; grandson, Ellis Womack; and granddaughter, Alina Ortiz. Services will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at new Hope Baptist Church, 621 Church St, Reading, PA 19601, at 10:00 a.m., with Pastor Jeffrey Bell officiating. Friends may call on Monday, from 9:00 a.m. to service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending contribution to the Stanton FH & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 177, 141 Pequea Ave Honey Brook, PA 19344, to help offset funeral expenses.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020