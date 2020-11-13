Ronald R. Weidner Ronald R. Weidner, 74, of Birdsboro, Robeson Twp., PA, passed away on November 11, 2020 at Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Raymond and the late Helen E. (Yerger) Weidner. He was the loving husband of Rosanne H. (Neri) Weidner. Ronald last worked as a plant manager for Sun Sweet Growers in Fleetwood, PA and also worked for the former Mrs. Smith’s Pies in Pottstown, PA. He was a member of The Birdsboro VFW Post 411 and the Birdsboro Fire Co. Ronald was a birdwatcher and enjoyed feeding wild birds. Surviving Ronald, along with his wife, Rosanne are: 1 son: Matthew E. Weidner, husband of Cassandra of Birdsboro, PA; 4 grandchildren: Rebecca Snader, Jared, Samantha, and Lucien Weidner; and 2 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son: Walter Weidner, a sister: Sandra Fake; and grandson: Justin Weidner. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. 144 N. Spruce St. Birdsboro, PA 19508 from 10:00am-11:00am. A prayer service will follow at 11:00am at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friendship Fire Company #1 of Geigertown, PO Box 209 Geigertown, PA 19523 or Church of Saint Benedict, 2020 Chestnut Hill Rd. Mohnton, PA 19540. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.



