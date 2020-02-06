|
Ronald Roger “Ron” Rhoads, age 70, passed away peacefully at his home in Columbus, Ohio, on January 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer. He was born in Reading, Pa., in 1949, to his parents Elsie and Donald. He attended Eleventh and Pike Elementary, Reading High School, where he was a Golden Gloves boxer and graduated from Albright College. He proudly served our country as a member of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Ron’s career with the railroad brought him to live in several places beyond Reading, including Canton and Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis, Ind.; and Douglassville, Pa. In retirement, Ron spent time in Deltona, Fla., and Murrells Inlet, S.C. He leaves behind his wife of nearly 17 years, Janet Sherman; son, Brad (Melissa Sousa); and three daughters: Heather, Jillian (Christopher Bolter) and Meredith. He was the best Pop-Pop ever to Hayley, Courtney, Elizabeth, Andrea and Margaret, and grand-dog, Lucy. He is also survived by his brother, Stanley (Karen); nephew, Kevin; and niece, Stacey. He will be fondly remembered by his friends and family, especially Janet’s siblings: Rick, Mark (Ruth) and Margaret (Edward), with whom he became especially close. Family and friends are invited to greet the family on Sat., Feb. 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., to reminisce, support each other, grieve and chat at Our Lady of Assumption R.C. Church, located at 35 Old Eagle School Road, Wayne, PA 19087. There will be a Memorial Mass, at 12:30 p.m., followed by his burial at Our Lady of Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mt. Carmel Hospice, C/O Mt. Carmel Foundation, 6150 East Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43213.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020