Ronald Pry Reese, 69, of North Port Florida, formally of Robesonia, passed away on Tuesday January 14, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was the husband of Susan (Irwin) Reese, with whom he shared 24 years of marriage. Born in Pottstown on November 27 1950, he was the devoted son of the late James Pry and Jeanne (Stauffer) Reese. Ronald graduated Boyertown High School in 1970. While in high school he was a member of the band and continued with the alumni band. He loved playing the tuba. Immediately following graduation, he entered the US Navy, serving from 1970 to 1976. He was a proud sailor aboard the USS Myles C. Fox (DD-829). He received the Vietnam Service medal and the Combat Action ribbon. He was a true patriot and loved our country. Ronald worked for Firestone in Pottstown until the company closed. For most of his life, he worked as assistant to the funeral director for multiple funeral homes in the Reading area. He was well respected, providing compassion and comfort to each and every family he was entrusted with. Later, Ronald traveled to Baghdad, Iraq as a civilian contractor. In 2007, he went to Djioubti, Africa working as a Sr. Property Supervisor at PAE Government Services. He retired in 2014. Ronald had a sense of humor like no other...Yep. His laugh was contagious. He could be found out flying his drone or driving around in his little convertible sports car. He was genuine and kind, and brought joy to those who knew him. He lived his life the way he wanted to. He enjoyed traveling the world, the hotter the climate, the better. He always had a project to complete, making sure that anything he did was done right. He loved his family more than anything, and will be greatly missed. Preceding him in death were his parents James Pry and Jeanne (Stauffer) Reese; his beloved son James Pry Reese; and sister Margaret (Peggy) Mirenda wife of Joseph Mirenda. Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Rebecca (Reese) Swist and husband Cary ;a stepdaughter, Mandy (Ketner) Heard and husband Jeffrey; a stepson, John Ketner and wife Wendy; five grandchildren, Makenna, Allyson, Reagan, Jillian and Mark; great- grandson, Michael; sister Elizabeth (Reese) Hess wife of Dr. J Clair Hess; sister Cynthia (Reese) Seeburger wife of Charles Seeburger, MSG (ret); and many loving nieces and nephews. A Commemoration Service will be announced at a later date. Inurnment with Military Honors rendered by the United States Navy Honor Guard will take place in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020