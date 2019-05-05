Ronald Adam Shuker, 70, of Exeter

Township, entered eternal life unexpectedly on May 02, 2019, at his residence.

His spirit is carried on by his three adult daughters who he loved so dearly: Shanon Griffith, wife of Daniel Griffith, of Exeter, Jenny Shuker and Amber Shuker, both of Blandon; ex-wife, Cheryl Shuker (Ramsey); twin brother, Donald Shuker; two grandsons, Matthew Kohl, Brandon Kohl; step-grandson, Justin Griffith; and an abundance of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ronald was greeted in heaven by his mother, Pearl Shuker (Spatz); his father, Nelson Shuker; and his sister, Mary Jane Pauley.

Ronald was born in Reading and graduated from Exeter High School in 1966.

He worked as a mechanic at Schwangers Yellow House Garage, Jerry's Reiffton Esso and was the service manager at Savage for 10 years before joining the fire department and teaching auto mechanics at Oley Votech.

Ronald was a retired fire police lieutenant that served his community for over 20 years with several fire companies throughout Berks County before retiring in 2018 to take care of his mother Pearl. During his time at Monarch Fire Company in Douglassville, he was awarded an honorary lifetime membership from the Fire Police Association of Berks County, an accolade he was very honored to receive.

Ronald had an unbelievable work ethic and a generous heart. His footprint can be found in many areas of his

community. There are not enough words to describe how great Ronald was and how much he will be missed. His

family would like to express appreciation for all the love and support that has come from all that knew him.

Funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Road,

Reiffton. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 09, 2019, from 10-11 a.m., and prayer services will commence at 12 p.m. A procession will carry Ronald past his local fire

departments back to his final resting place at Forest Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Auman

Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.



