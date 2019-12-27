Home

Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:30 AM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
View Map
Ronald Slepecki Obituary
Ronald S. Slepecki, 83, of Exeter Twp., passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, in the Reading Hospital, with his loving wife by his side. He was the husband of Leona F. (Williamson) Slepecki. They were married on August 11, 1990. Born in Port Vue, Allegheny Co., he was the son of the late Stanley and Hilda (Goffus) Slepecki. He was a graduate of Connelly Vocational High School and Clairton School. Ronald was in the U.S. Navy Reserves. He worked for Gilberts Associates, United Energy Services and last for Kmart. Ronald was a member of Schwarzwald Lutheran Church, Reading. He collected model cars and Hess trucks and was a die hard Steelers fan. Surviving in addition to his wife are his four children: Ronald Slepecki (Kyong); Jeffrey Slepecki; Brian Slepecki (Kelly); and Jamie Slepecki; two step-children; seven grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister; and was predeceased by a sister. Services will be held on Tuesday, at 11:30 a.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be sent to Schwarzwald Lutheran Church, 250 Church Lane, Reading, PA 19606, or , 968 Postal Road, #110, Allentown, PA 18109. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
