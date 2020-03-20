Home

Ronald Smith


1957 - 2020
Ronald Smith Obituary
Ronald J. Smith, 63, of Reading, passed away Thursday, March 19, at Maidencreek Place. Ronald was born in Mobile, Ala., on January 18, 1957, a son of the late Mary L. (Ressler) and John W. Smith. He was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Reading. Ron graduated from the Reading High School. He worked in the shipping department for World Electronics. Ronald is also survived by two brothers, Mark W. Smith, of Wernersville; and Michael R. Smith, of Shillington. He is also survived by nephew, Jeremy Smith; great-nieces: Emery, Reagan and Bianca. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Mt. Penn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1015 Windsor St. Reading, PA 19604. The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
