Ronald R. Snyder, 80, of Reading, passed away Thursday, April 30th, at his residence. Ronald was born in Reading, on January 20, 1940, a son of the late Pearl (Conrad) and Charles Snyder. He was the husband of Katherine (Dalton) Snyder. Ronald was widowed by Janet (Moyer) Snyder. Ronald is survived by his sons Ronald Jr, Randy, Rick, Michael, Brian, Troy and Matthew. His daughters Sue, Charlene, April and preceded in death by Elizabeth Ann. Ronald is also survived by his five daughter in laws, two son in laws; 26 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. Sisters Carol, Lucy, Pat and Pam and brothers Kerry and Kenny. He was preceded in death by his siblings Jack Sr, Bobby, Butch, his twin Donald and sister Gerry. He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Ron enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons and grandsons, casino trips with family and good friend Carl. At Christmas you could find him manning the oven while baking cookies with his grandchildren. If there was a joke, funny story or memory to be told he was the one to do it he brought lots of love, joy and laughter to family gatherings. He was the rock and foundation that held his family together like glue. He has been the guiding light to all of us in his own ways and will be forever loved and remembered by his family and many friends. Interment in Berks County Memorial Gardens, Fleetwood. A memorial service will occur at a later date. The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1501 North 11th St., Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 4 to May 5, 2020.