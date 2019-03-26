Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Spatz. View Sign



Ronald D. Spatz, 61, of Dauberville, passed away on March 19th, 2019, in his residence. He was the husband of the late Kim S. (Groff) Spatz, who passed away in 2013. Ronald D. Spatz, 61, of Dauberville, passed away on March 19th, 2019, in his residence. He was the husband of the late Kim S. (Groff) Spatz, who passed away in 2013. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Lester P. Spatz and Ada H. (Weist) Spatz. He was a 1976 graduate of Schuylkill Valley High School and a business owner for many years of Spatz Building and Remodeling. Ron was a part of the Village 2 Pool Team and member of Tivoli's Beneficial Association. Ronald is survived by his daughters: Jessica A. Spatz, Shannon M. (Spatz) Brossman, Stephanie L. Spatz, Melanie (Rohrbach) Manwiller and Melissa (Rohrbach) Shupp; and grandchildren: Derick, Colton, Alana, Dylan, Hailey, Amber, Hunter, Justin and Devin. He is also survived by his brother, Barry Spatz; and preceded in death by his brother, Paul Spatz. A Memorial Service will be held on March 30th at 10:00 a.m. at Salem Bellemans Church, 3540 Bellemans Church Rd., Mohrsville, PA 19541. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family in the celebration of Ronald's life in the Fellowship Hall following the service. A memorial ride in his honor will leave promptly at 1:00 p.m. Interment is private.



Published in Reading Eagle on Mar. 26, 2019

