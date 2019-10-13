Home

Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
Ronald E. Sweigart Ronald E. Sweigart, of Wernersville, passed away Sat. Oct. 12, 2019 at Wyomissing Nursing and Rehab. He would have been 80 on Sun., Oct 13. He was the husband of Mary Jane (Pierce) with whom he shared 59 years of marriage on Sept. 10. Ronald, a son of the late Marvin and Esther (Yeager) Sweigart, was born in Reinholds. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Tammy L. Sweigart, Wernersville; and Jeffrey E. Sweigart, husband of Judy, Sinking Spring; a brother, Robert Engle; two grandchildren, Alicia, wife of Brandon Koyste; and Jeremy Sweigart; and two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Alivia Koyste. He was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Engle; and a sister, Constance Binkley. He was a member of St. John’s Reformed Church, Sinking Spring. He retired in 2004 from Bugay’s Paving. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., Thursday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sinking Spring Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
