Ronald H. Tanoury, age 79, of Fleetwood, passed on October 30, 2020 at Manor Care Laureldale. The husband of Sandra L. (Miller) Tanoury, they celebrated twenty years of marriage on January 26th. Born in West Carthage, New York the son of the late Matthew Tanoury and Rosalie Branagahn Tanoury. Ron was a U S Army veteran who served in Germany during the cold war. Ron had last worked as a bus driver for the former Carl R. Bieber Bus Company, Kutztown. He also was an over the road tractor trailer driver for many years.. Surviving are his wife Sandra and son Robert Tanoury and daughter Aleta Tanoury. Also two sisters Ann Germond and Sue Brenagahn A memorial service will be held at a later date