Ronald L. Trace, 83, of Douglassville, passed away, while surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, August 1, 2019, in his residence.
He was the husband of Susan K.
(Richardson) Trace. Born in Monocacy
Station, he was a son of the late Russell L. and Edna N. (Angstadt) Trace. He was employed with Firestone Tire and Rubber Company, Pottstown, for 25 years prior to
retiring.
He was a member of St. Paul's U.C.C., Amityville, and was an Army veteran. He enjoyed camping, car races and
antique car restoration, but his true enjoyment came from his granddaughters.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Heidi, wife of Chris Davidheiser, of Douglassville. Also
surviving is his sister, Gloria Davidheiser, Douglassville; and his 3 granddaughters: Bethany, Lydia and Karina.
Services will be held at Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Road, Reading (Exeter Township), on
Monday, August 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Friends and family may view on Monday from 9:00-11:00 am. Interment will follow in St. Paul's Church Cemetery, Amityville.
Flowers are welcome or contributions may be made to St. Paul's U.C.C., 1312 Old Swede Road, Douglassville, Pa. 19518.
To send a condolence online, please visit:
www.aumansinc.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019