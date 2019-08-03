Home

Auman's Inc
390 West Neversink Road
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 370-0200
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
1936 - 2019
Ronald Trace Obituary

Ronald L. Trace, 83, of Douglassville, passed away, while surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, August 1, 2019, in his residence.

He was the husband of Susan K.

(Richardson) Trace. Born in Monocacy

Station, he was a son of the late Russell L. and Edna N. (Angstadt) Trace. He was employed with Firestone Tire and Rubber Company, Pottstown, for 25 years prior to

retiring.

He was a member of St. Paul's U.C.C., Amityville, and was an Army veteran. He enjoyed camping, car races and

antique car restoration, but his true enjoyment came from his granddaughters.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Heidi, wife of Chris Davidheiser, of Douglassville. Also

surviving is his sister, Gloria Davidheiser, Douglassville; and his 3 granddaughters: Bethany, Lydia and Karina.

Services will be held at Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Road, Reading (Exeter Township), on

Monday, August 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Friends and family may view on Monday from 9:00-11:00 am. Interment will follow in St. Paul's Church Cemetery, Amityville.

Flowers are welcome or contributions may be made to St. Paul's U.C.C., 1312 Old Swede Road, Douglassville, Pa. 19518.

To send a condolence online, please visit:

www.aumansinc.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
