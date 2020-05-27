Ronald Webster Eyrich
1936 - 2020
Ronald Webster Eyrich Ronald Webster Eyrich, Sr., 84, passed away in his Alsace Township residence on May 25, 2020. He was the widower of Shirley Cynthia (Young) Eyrich. Born, March 24, 1936, in Reading, he was a son of the late Lester F. and Margaret (Graver) Eyrich. Ronald was a 1954 graduate of Wilson High School. He was employed as parts department manager with Performance Toyota for over 30 years. Subsequently, he worked as a security guard at Fairgrounds Square Mall and Albright College. Ronald was a member of Advent Lutheran Church, West Lawn. Surviving are his three children: Vanja L. (Eyrich) Nester of Pottstown; Ronald W. Eyrich, Jr. husband of Tiffani A. (Wagner) Eyrich of Palmerton; and Cynthia L., wife of William R. Wells of Lower Heidelberg Township. There are also eight grandchildren: Christian N., Seth R., Bryce A., Novali M. and Dominic J. Eyrich, Bridgette E. Colon, Peter J. Colon and Chrystal L. Reider; and five great grandchildren: Cade J., Alenna R., Connor M., Gia M. and Charlotte R. Ronald was preceded in death by his sister, Janice Reed. Graveside Services will be held Monday at 1 p.m. at Berks County Memorial Gardens, 201 Evansville Road, Maidencreek Township. A viewing will be held from 11-12 p.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
JUN
1
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Berks County Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
