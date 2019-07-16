Rosa (Groff) Steffy

Rosa M. (Groff) Steffy, 85, formerly of Shillington, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Berks Heim.

Rosa, a daughter of the late Daniel V. and Rosa Ella (Doll) Groff, was born in Lancaster,

She is survived by a daughter, Debra L., wife of James Bixler; a son, Jeffrey S. Steffy; two grandchildren, Danielle, and Nicole; two great-grandchildren, Tyler, and Charlotte; and a sister, Patricia S. Zungolo.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Daniel and Richard Groff; and a sister, Shirley Meyers.

She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Mohnton.

Rosa retired in 2000 from Baldwin Hardware.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 18th, at Pleasant View Cemetery, 650 Fritztown Road, Sinking Spring, with her pastor, the Rev. Rachael C. Dietz, officiating. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 1 Front St., Mohnton, PA 19540. Online condolences may be made at

www.lammandwitman.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on July 16, 2019
