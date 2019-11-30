|
Rosa Delia Vazquez, 77, of Reading, passed away Thursday, November 28, at her residence. . Rosa was born in Santiago, D.R., on May 25, 1942, a daughter of the late Ana Rita (Vazquez) and Enrique Garcia. She was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church Reading, PA 19602, and was the owner of Rita’s Smoke Shop on Front and Greenwich streets, in Reading, Pa. She was still working at the time of death. Rosa is survived by a daughter, Carmen Leticia Gomez, of New York; five sons: Luis Eduardo Garcia, of Dominican Republic.; Luis Alberto Gomez, of Shamokin, Pa.; Ramon Enrique Gomez, of Puerto Rico; Jose Ramos Jr., of Reading, Pa.; and Miguel Angel Gomez, of Reading, Pa. She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Ramon Gomez, Hector Gomez, Luis Gomez, Roberto Gomez, Jose Gomez, JoseRamos, Joseph Ramos, Margaret Gomez and Marcus Gomez; and five great-grandchildren: Ariana, Juliana, Alex, Jasiah and Kristian. Friends and relatives are invited to call from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., on Tuesday, December 3, at Feeney Funeral Home, in Reading, Pa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m., on Wednesday, December 4, at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Reading, Pa. Interment follows at Charles Evans Cemetery Reading, Pa. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019