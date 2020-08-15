Rosalia Bealer

Rosalia Veronica Bealer, 54, passed away August 14, 2020, in her Exeter Twp. residence. She was the loving wife of Michael Scott Bealer; they were married on March 7, 1992. Born in Molfetta, Italy, she was a daughter of the late Calogero and Consiglia (Antico) Cupani. A graduate of Wyomissing Area High School in 1984, she earned her bachelor of science degree in Criminal Justice from Temple University. Rosalia devoted over 25 years of her professional career to saving children through child protective services and adoption. She concluded her professional career as the director of adoption services at The Crossnore School & Children’s Home in Crossnore, NC. A talented gardener & artist, she also loved cooking, traveling, reading, and spending time with her family, friends & dogs. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Dalton A. Bealer, Philadelphia. She also has two sisters, Vincenza M. “Enza”, widow of Pasquale DiVito, Wyomissing and Maria F., wife of Bruce Balthaser, Windsor Twp. Her two favorite furry pets, Chip and Moxie, also survive her. She was predeceased by her brother, Angelo C. Cupani. A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading. Words of remembrance will be shared at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. at Gethsemane Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
.