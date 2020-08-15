1/1
Rosalia Bealer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosalia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosalia Veronica Bealer, 54, passed away August 14, 2020, in her Exeter Twp. residence. She was the loving wife of Michael Scott Bealer; they were married on March 7, 1992. Born in Molfetta, Italy, she was a daughter of the late Calogero and Consiglia (Antico) Cupani. A graduate of Wyomissing Area High School in 1984, she earned her bachelor of science degree in Criminal Justice from Temple University. Rosalia devoted over 25 years of her professional career to saving children through child protective services and adoption. She concluded her professional career as the director of adoption services at The Crossnore School & Children’s Home in Crossnore, NC. A talented gardener & artist, she also loved cooking, traveling, reading, and spending time with her family, friends & dogs. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Dalton A. Bealer, Philadelphia. She also has two sisters, Vincenza M. “Enza”, widow of Pasquale DiVito, Wyomissing and Maria F., wife of Bruce Balthaser, Windsor Twp. Her two favorite furry pets, Chip and Moxie, also survive her. She was predeceased by her brother, Angelo C. Cupani. A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading. Words of remembrance will be shared at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. at Gethsemane Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved