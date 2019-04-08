Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosalia Hinkel.

Rosalia Vera Hinkel, 89, of Shartlesville, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019, at Berks Heim, Bern Township.

She was the wife of Sgt. Raymond Yeity Hinkel Jr., who died March 23, 2000. They had been married for 36 years. Born September 12, 1929, in Merida, Yucatan, Mexico, she was a daughter of the late Crescencio Vera and Aurora (Godoy) Vera.

Rosalia was a graduate of University of Mexico, where she earned her bachelor's degree. She was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church, Hyde Park. Rosalia enjoyed crocheting, sewing and doing puzzles.

Surviving are her two daughters, Jacquelyn H. (Hinkel), wife of James P. Wilison, of Upper Bern Township; and Lisa M. (Hinkel) Karpew, of Muhlenberg Township. Other

survivors include her six grandchildren: Madalyn Watkins, Tricia Mundell, Brandon Watkins, Gabriella Wilson, Kyle Karpew and Alora Karpew. There are also four great- grandchildren: Layla, Bryce, Mason and Spencer. In

addition, she is survived by her brother-in-law, Stanley Dutt, of Laureldale.

Rosalia was preceded in death by her sister, Carmen

(Vera) Dutt, who died in 2014.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church, 3121 Kutztown Road, Muhlenberg Township. A visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:

Heartland Hospice, 2201 Ridgewood Road, #180,

Wyomissing, PA 19610.

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.,

Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements. For online

condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



