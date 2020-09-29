Rosalie A. Welder Rosalie A. Welder, 76, of Shillington, passed away at Reading Hospital, Friday, September 25, 2020. Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Miriam Mohn (Leid). She was the beloved wife of the late Alan C. Welder for over 40 years. Rosalie was a dedicated member of Wyomissing UCC in Gouglersville where she was a soloist and organist as well as the choir director for over 40 years. She graduated from Governor Mifflin High School in 1962 and continued her education at the Reading Hospital School of Nursing. Rosalie graduated summa cum laude from Kutztown University where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing, and graduated with Highest Honors from Villanova University in 1997 where she earned a Master’s Degree in Nursing. Rosalie began her career in the Intensive Care Unit at Reading Hospital. In her over 40 year career, she was privileged to serve as a beside nurse, educator, recruiter, and other various managerial nursing roles last working as a department coordinator. She loved her church and her career, but she especially loved her family, her grandchildren, and her grand-kitties. She was an avid music lover, singing for many years with Berks Grand Opera Company. She enjoyed time at the beach, shopping and family game nights with her grandchildren. Rosalie is survived by her children; Jennifer L.. Caron, wife of Jamie M. Caron, of Sinking Spring; Amy E. Welder, with whom Rosalie resided; grandchildren: Jared Hill, Jayden Hill, Mackenzie Caron, and Camryn Caron; and her siblings: Robert Mohn of Mohnton, husband of Peggy, and Elaine Calloway of Kokomo IN, wife of Richard. In addition to her husband and parents, Rosalie was predeceased by her daughter, Kristen B. Hill, who is survived by her husband, David Hill of Wernersville, and her brother Eugene Mohn, who is survived by his wife, Cindy Mohn of Mohnton. A celebration of Rosalie’s life will be held on Friday, October 2nd at 4 pm at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, 739 Penn Ave, West Reading. Friends and family are invited to gather from 3 pm until 4 pm at the funeral home. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family. The family requests contributions be made in Rosalie’s memory to her church, Wyomissing UCC Gouglersville 2 Vermont Rd, Sinking Spring, PA 19608. At the request of the family, please adhere to CDC guidelines including masks and physical distancing. the memorial service will also be broadcast via the internet. Please visit wwww.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
to access the webcasting. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
