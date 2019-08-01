Rosalie Ann (Mammarella) Crosby, 62, of Exeter Township, Berks County, Pa., passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at home with her loving family by her side.

Born in Reading, Pa., she was the

daughter of the late Henry Eugene Mammarella and Doris Arlene (Kulp) Mammarella, of Birdsboro.

She was the wife of George Amos Crosby.

Rosalie was employed by Agere, Laureldale, from 1978-2002 as a process analyst. She then was employed by Sheetz in Exeter Township, retiring in 2015. She was a member of Immaculate Conception RC Church,

Douglassville, Pa.

Surviving along with her husband are son, Justin J.,

husband of Stephanie Crosby, of Amity Township, Pa.; daughter, Alysha M. Crosby and significant other, Brian Dawkins, of Robeson Township, Pa.; two brothers, Craig S. Mammarella, of Birdsboro, Pa., Stephen C., husband of Marcie Mammarella, of Robeson Township, Pa.; and one granddaughter, Delilah.

Rosalie was predeceased by nephew, Stephen A. Mammarella; mother-in-law, Alice Crosby; and

father-in-law, Luther Crosby.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , RFL Pottstown/Diamond's Hope, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster PA 17603, in memory of Rosalie Crosby.

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.



