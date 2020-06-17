Rosalie Dorothy Evans Rosalie Dorothy Evans, 31, of Philadelphia, PA received her angel wings on Tuesday June 9, 2020. She is survived by her soulmate Tyheem Nealy, Sr. Rosalie was born in Reading on August 26, 1988 a daughter of Kerry B. Evans, Sr. and Rose M. Battle of Reading. Rosalie was a 2006 Reading High School graduate and received her associate degree from Kutztown University. She was employed by Carson Valley as a family develop specialist for @ 4 years last working on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was an amazing mother, daughter, sister who had a heart of gold and a quality of uplifting anyone. Rosalie loved her 2 boys, her family and her community. She enjoyed traveling and was a social butterfly. Rosalie is survived by her 2 sons; Julian Milligan, Tyheem Nealy, Jr., 3 brothers; Maurice Battle of Reading, Eligin Evans of Washington, D.C., Kerry Evans, Jr., of Reading, sister, Nia Tenney of Reading, 2 special cousins; Kolee and Kirsten; close family friend BreAnn and her sister from another mother, Taliya. A host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and many life long friends. Rosalie was predeceased by her Godmother, Cynthia L. Battle 1-24-2020. A viewing will be Sunday June 21, 2020 6-8pm in Theo C Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St Reading with social distancing guidelines. Burial will be private. Online condolences at www.theocauman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.