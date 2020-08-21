1/
Rosalie Feick
Rosalie M. Feick, 80, passed away in her daughter's Sinking Spring residence on August 20, 2020. Her husband, William R. Feick, Sr. passed away on January 21, 2003. They were married on September 24, 1960. Born in Milwaukee, WI, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Lawrence) Crocona. She was a graduate of West Reading High School in 1958. Rosalie was a member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church. She was a cook at Galley Restaurant, Reading for many years and later served as a hostess at the West Reading Diner. Rosalie enjoyed bingo, pinnocle, casinos, knitting and crafts, and spending time with her family. Rosalie was the loving mother of five children: Laurie J. (Frank) Barone, Pottsville; William R. Feick, Jr. (Sandra), Sinking Spring; Scott A. Feick (deceased); Andrew J. Feick (Lilibeth) Temple; and Karen L. (Kevin) Rest, with who she resided and eight grandchildren: Tony, Kimmy (Ben), Kristin, Angela, DArian, Jake, Justin, and Abby. She had two siblings, Joan L. (Vincent) Heist (both deceased), and Joseph (Georgine) Crocona, Kauaii, HI. A Mass of Christian Burial and entombment at Gethsemane Mausoleum will be private at the convenience of the family . In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to McGlinn Cancer Institute at Reading Hospital , 6th Avenue and Spruce Street, West Reading, PA 19611. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

