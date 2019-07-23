Rosalie A. Wieland, 92, formerly of Reading, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 3:35 a.m., in Manor Care Health Services, Laureldale.

She was the wife of the late Francis A. Wieland who passed away January 8, 2012. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Caroline (Soltis) Bohenek. Mrs. Wieland was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Reading and liked volunteering at Berks Heim and playing bingo.

She is survived by her sons: Joseph J. Wieland, of Florida; Francis R. Wieland, husband of Wendy E. Wieland, of

Wyomissing; John P. Wieland, husband of Deborah Wieland of Birdsboro; grandchildren: Kristi, Kaitlyn, John, Adam; and great-grandchildren, Eli and Sophia.

Funeral Service will be held in Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9th Street, Reading, Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Fred S. Opalinski will officiate. Interment will follow in Sinking Spring Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 in memory of Mrs. Rosalie A. Wieland. Online

condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.



