Rosalind Ruth (Fried) Hyman, 85, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family and loved ones, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Raised in Lebanon, Roz lived in Reading since her marriage in 1951. She was

predeceased by her husband, LeRoy Hyman.

She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Badal and son-in-law, John Badal; and by her son, Bradley Hyman and daughter-in-law, Cynthia Grosskreutz. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Andrew and Nicholas Badal, and Nathaniel and Sarah Hyman. She is also survived by her companion, Tim Blessing; and her brother, Louis Fried, of Palo Alto, Calif.

Roz was an active member of the community. When her husband was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, she founded and led the Parkinson's Support Group of Reading. She was the co-founder and co-director of the Alvernia

Seniors College in 1998. In 2012 she received the Rabbi Alan Weitzman Award for Community Service for her work with the college. She also served on the Board of Directors of the Food Bank and the Reading Emergency Shelter. She was president of the local chapter of Torch International in 2009, and received the Silver Torch Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Association in 2012. She also served as president of Temple Oheb Sholom.

Roz was a wonderful, kind-hearted person whose warmth and humor brightened all of the many lives that she touched. She was devoted to her children and

grandchildren, and to Tim, each of whom loved her dearly and will miss her always.

A service will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Temple Oheb Shalom, 555 Warwick Drive,

Wyomissing. Burial at Mt. Sinai Cemetery will be private.

The family would appreciate donations to the Greater Berks Food Bank, 117 Morgan Drive, Reading, PA 19608, to honor Roz.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is honored to be handling Mrs. Hyman's funeral services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



