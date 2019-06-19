Rosann (Lynch) Gruber, 87, of Reading, passed away June 18, 2019, at Lorien

Elkridge Rehabilitation Center, Elkridge, Md.

Her husband, James Henry Gruber, died on April 6, 2011. Born in Schuylkill County, she was a daughter of the late Clayton "Terry" Henry and Grace Gertrude Laura (Burmeister) Lynch.

She was a graduate of Ashland High School, Ashland, PA. Rosann was employed by Berks Products for more than 20 years as a payroll supervisor before retirement. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church since 1965. She was a member of Altrusa International Inc., since 1976.

Rosann is survived by two daughters, Ann L. Gruber-Baldini, wife of Randall Baldini, Laurel, Md.; and Amy L. Gruber, Owings Mills, Md.; and two grandchildren, Evan J. Baldini, Akron, Ohio; and Adara L. Baldini, Laurel, Md. One sister, BettyLou (Lynch) Bridal, Gordon, Pa.; one sister-in-law, Rosemary (Gruber) Crupi, wife of Leon Crupi,

Wyomissing; one brother-in-law, Anthony Dugan, Reading; four nieces; two nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews also survive her.

She was predeceased by her sister-in-law, Helen (Gruber) Dugan, in 2018.

Services will be Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Hope Lutheran Church, 601 North Front St., Reading, PA 19601 with burial to follow at Charles Evans Cemetery. Friends may call Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at the church.

Contributions may be made to Hope Lutheran Church at the above address.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



