On Saturday, December 14, 2019, Rose E. Bodner, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family. Rose was born on November 16, 1933, in McAdoo, Pa., to Mildred and Martin Wanyo. On May 28, 1955, she married Francis L. Bodner. They raised three daughters: Donna Spaar, wife of Steven Spaar, of Fleetwood; Mildred Nawa, wife of John Nawa, of Wyomissing; and Lorraine Cunningham, wife of William Cunningham, of Wyomissing. Rose had a passion for helping others, teaching for 36 years at the former Saint John Baptist de LaSalle School, which later became La Salle Academy. She was known for her infectious smile, selfless nature, generosity and warm, compassionate spirit. Rose is survived by her husband, daughters, sons-in-law and nine grandchildren: Michael; Kaitlyn, wife of Michael Garnto; Alexander; Nicholas; Alaina, wife of Spencer Henry; Samuel; Ryan; Liam; and Maddigan. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Baptist de LaSalle R.C. Church, 42 Kerrick Rd., Shillington, on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. The family will receive friends and relatives at church from 8:00 a.m.-9:45 a.m. Graveside Service and Interment will follow at St. Stephens R.C. Cemetery in McAdoo at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or . Bean Funeral Home of Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019