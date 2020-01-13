|
Rose D. (Butner) Evans, 95, of Douglas Township, passed away on January 12, 2020, at the Reading Hospital. She was the loving wife for over 76 years to Thomas J. Evans. Born in Midland, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Evanick) Butner. Rose was a 1942 graduate of Reading High School and worked in the Assigned Risk Department of CNA Insurance for almost 20 years before her retirement. She was also a longtime member at Wyomissing First Church of the Brethern. In addition to her husband, Rose is survived by her daughter, Beverly G. Levengood, of Reading; and her grandsons, Scott B. Moyer, of Exeter, and Dwane M. Moyer, husband of Kayla Lynn, of Exeter. She is also survived by her loving great-grandchildren: Kaitlyn Ervin, Mackenzie, Luke and Henry. Funeral service for Rose will be held in Bean Funeral Homes, 6 Fairlane Road, Reading, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Dwane M. Moyer to officiate. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, on Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Rose’s memory to Gateway Baptist Church, 143 Suplee Road, Honey Brook, PA 19344. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020