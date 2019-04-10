Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose (Harper) Fletcher.

Rose Marie Fletcher, 83, of Wyomissing, passed away on April 5, 2019.

She was born on June 25, 1935, in Reading, to the late Curtis and Katie Harper. She was the widow of the late William Fletcher Jr.

She leaves to cherish her memory:

daughter, Tracy Fletcher; two sons, Gregory and Jonathan Fletcher; one sister, Julia Bell; and one brother, Curtis E. Harper Jr.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing from 9-11 a.m. at St. John

Missionary Baptist Church, 436 S. 7th St., Reading.

The interment will be at Forrest Hills Cemetery.

Uplifting Life Services are being arranged by DeBaptiste Funeral Homes; www.DeBaptiste.com, 610-696-4812.



