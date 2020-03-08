Home

Rose Fromm Obituary
Rose A. Fromm, 79, of Brecknock Twp., passed away March 6, 2020, at 8:25 p.m., in St. Francis Home, Shillington. She was the wife of the late Dennis F. Fromm, who passed away July 12, 2009. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Lester B. Moyer Sr. and Helen (Majka) Moyer. Rose worked as a receptionist for Farina Insurance, Wyomissing, retiring in 2001. She was a 1958 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School and enjoyed embroidery and sewing. She is survived by her sons, Dennis S. Fromm, Birdsboro; Shawn S. Fromm, Brecknock Twp.; siblings: Barbara E. Weidner, Lester B. Moyer Jr., Thomas I. Moyer, Michael P. Moyer; granddaughter, Amanda Johnson; and great-granddaughter, Gabriella. Graveside services in Wyomissing Cemetery, Gouglersville, will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please remember Rose by making a contribution to St. Francis Home, 144 Hillside Drive, Shillington, PA 19607. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Shillington, is assisting the Fromm family. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
