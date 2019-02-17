Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose (Bailey) Greth.

Rose M. (Bailey) Greth, 71, of Lyons, passed away on

Friday, February 15, 2019, in The Lutheran Home at

Topton, where she was a patient for two weeks.

She was the widow of Ronald L. Greth, who died on July 23, 2005. Born in Greenwich Township, Rose was a

daughter of the late William C. and Laila M. (Heinly)

Bailey. She was a member of Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Krumsville, and was a 1966 graduate of Kutztown Area High School. Rose was employed as a sewing machine operator by the former H.K. Deisher Knitting Mills,

Kutztown, for 11 years, and also worked at Skyview

Restaurant, Krumsville, and Fleetwood Snacks for 10 years. Most recently Rose was a homemaker who enjoyed playing bingo.

Survivors: Rose is survived by her two children, Jason A. Greth, and Jessica L. Greth, both of Lyons; sister, Debbie (Bailey) Becker, Walnutport; two brothers, Dennis W.

Bailey and Randy A. Bailey, both of Kutztown; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Rose was

predeceased by a sister, Evelyn Bailey; three brothers:

Sterling C. Bailey, Raymond C. Bailey and Richard L. Bailey; and a nephew, Michael A. Bailey.

Services: A funeral service to celebrate Rose's life will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, with Vicar Jeremiah T. Heydt officiating. Burial will follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens, Fleetwood. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and again on Friday morning from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.

Contributions: The family requests contributions be made in Rose's memory to The American Diabetes

Association, Eastern PA Chapter, 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, 19004 or online at .

