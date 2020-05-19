Rose Kowalczyk
Rose M. Kowalczyk, 87, of Reading, passed away during the morning hours of Sunday May 17, 2020 in The Reading Hospital and Medical Center. Rose was predeceased by her husband Joseph F. Kowalczyk, Jr. in 2011 and her son James F. Kowalczyk in 2017. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Rose (Kazmierczak) Devera. Rose is survived by her loving children; Elaine M. (Kowalczyk) wife of Lester Alfiero, of Virginia Beach VA, Thomas J. husband of Colleen Kowalczyk of Brecknock Twp. and her daughter-in-law Kathleen Kowalczyk of Gurnee IL. Also surviving are four grandchildren; Janelle, Kyle, Adam and Abigail and a great-grandson Brayden. Rose is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Rose was a 1950 graduate of Central Catholic High School. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, Reading. Rose was employed by Dolfin International Corp. until her retirement. Services and Burial for Rose will be private. Friends wishing to honor Rose may do so by contributing to St. Jude Hospital for Children 501 St. Jude Place Memphis TN 38105 donors@stjude.org. The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., Reading is in charge of arrangements.

