Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home Inc
934 Centre Ave
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 375-4337
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home
934 Centre Ave.
Reading, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home
934 Centre Ave.
Reading, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Lantz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Lantz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Lantz Obituary
Rose A. Lantz Rose A. Lantz, 76 of Reading, passed away on Oct. 10th in St. Joseph Hospital, Bern Twp. She was the wife of the late Franklin W. Lantz. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Sarah (Moyer) Himmelberger. Rose was employed as a School Crossing Guard near Schuylkill Ave for 18 years. She we predeceased by brothers, Robert, Harold and Eugene Himmelberger. Surviving are three daughters, Teresa wife of Joe Manmiller, Christina Adams, Tina wife of Neil Henry; sons, Scott husband of Dana Lantz, Troy husband of Emma Lantz; sisters, Lois Moyer, Betty Kohl, Mary Shanaman; 7 Grandchildren; 4 Great Grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM in the Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave., Reading. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to be directed to them. Cramp Hummel, Funeral Home, Centre Park Reading has charge. www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now