|
|
Rose A. Lantz Rose A. Lantz, 76 of Reading, passed away on Oct. 10th in St. Joseph Hospital, Bern Twp. She was the wife of the late Franklin W. Lantz. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Sarah (Moyer) Himmelberger. Rose was employed as a School Crossing Guard near Schuylkill Ave for 18 years. She we predeceased by brothers, Robert, Harold and Eugene Himmelberger. Surviving are three daughters, Teresa wife of Joe Manmiller, Christina Adams, Tina wife of Neil Henry; sons, Scott husband of Dana Lantz, Troy husband of Emma Lantz; sisters, Lois Moyer, Betty Kohl, Mary Shanaman; 7 Grandchildren; 4 Great Grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM in the Cramp-Hummel Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave., Reading. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to be directed to them. Cramp Hummel, Funeral Home, Centre Park Reading has charge. www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019