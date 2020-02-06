|
Rose Marie (Pagnotti) Calvaresi, 95, of Wyomissing, passed away on Thursday February 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of John Calvaresi, who passed away in 2004. Born in Conshohocken, Montgomery County, Rose Marie was a child of the late Vincenzo and Grazia (Angellini) Pagnotti. She was a member of St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church but had previously attended Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church for many years. For many years Rose Marie worked in the family business, Calvaresi Food Market, located at 864 N. 12th street, as a cashier. During her time at Holy Rosary, Rose Marie was involved in many fund raising projects. She especially loved her grandchildren and enjoyed cooking for her family. Rose Marie is survived by her children John B. Calvaresi, with whom she resided, and Frances Mary, wife of Thomas Walters, of Limerick. She was blessed with two grandchildren, Gina Walters Miles, wife of Tyler Miles, and Maria Walters. She was predeceased by eight siblings, Anthony, Linda, Josephine, Mary, Dominic, Harry, Jane, and Anna. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10 am at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 2810 St Albans Dr, Reading, PA 19608, with officiant Father Tom Bortz. Friends and family are invited to view from 9 am until 10 am in the church. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery. Donations in Rose Marie’s honor may be made to St. Ignatius at the above address, or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Condolences and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020