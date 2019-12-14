|
Rose Negri, 94, formerly of Reading, passed December 12 in St. Joseph Hospital surrounded by her family. She was the widow of Raymond L. Negri who passed in 2008. Born in Birdsboro, PA she was the daughter of Antonio and Orsula (Mingione) Marino. She was a member of Holy Rosary RCC, Reading and also a member of the Victor Emmanuel II Ladies Auxiliary, Reading. She is survived by a son, Raymond Negri, husband of Sherry Negri of Punta Gorda, Florida; grandchildren, Jim Negri partner of Lance, Alyse wife of Ben Burg, Heidi wife of Kyle Lash, J.R. Negri husband of Cyrena, Justin Negri husband of Ashley, Jillian wife of Chad Brubaker, Kelsey wife of Mark Keever; 9 great grandchildren, AJ, Logan, Jordyn, Haylee, Harrison, Hunter, Harper, Peighton and Myles. There are also several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by brothers, Bastiano, Michael, John and Patsy and sisters, Mary, Betty and Florence. The family would like to send thanks to the nurses at Berks Heim B-1 unit and St. Joseph Hospital ICU staff for their compassionate care as well as Rose’s nieces Sharon, Geraldine and Joan for all their loving care and weekly shopping trips they helped with. A prayer service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. 229 N. 5th. St., Reading. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interment will follow service in Gethsemane Cemetery. www.henningerfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019