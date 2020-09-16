Deaconess Rose Patricia McMillan Deaconess Rose Patricia McMillan of Douglassville was born to the late Sam and Myra Maxwell, on May 22nd 1939 in Quitman, Georgia. God called Rose home on September 12, 2020. Rose was a faithful member and Deaconess at the First Baptist Church of Birdsboro. She was the wife of the late Raymond L. McMillan. Rose is survived by her three children, Kevin J. McMillan, Raymond L. McMillan and Ronnie B. McMillan, and their spouses, Nichole Henderson, Renee McMillan and Cleavette McMillan all of Exeter Twp.; her brother Manny (Bessie) Maxwell of Kingston, NC; Sister Myra Maxwell of Quitman, GA; 8 grandchildren, one great grandchild, and a host of other loving relatives and very good friends. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00am with a viewing from 10-11am at the Limerick Garden of Memories Chapel with the interment following. Uplifting life services are being arranged by DeBaptiste Funeral Homes, Inc., www.debaptiste.com
