Rose Marie Shade, 92, formerly of

Lincoln Park, died June 13, 2019, at Berks Heim, Bern Township, where she had been a resident for two months.

She was the widow of Richard E. Shade, who died July 7, 2007. Born November 27, 1926, in Reading, she was a daughter of the late John and Virginia (LaFlacca) Intelisano.

She was employed with V&S Sandwich Shop for 15 years, as well as Boscov's Department Store. Rose was a member of Holy Rosary R.C. Church, Reading.

Surviving, are her two daughters, Donna M. (Shade), widow of Rafael Rodriguez, of Wyomissing; and Virginia L. (Shade), wife of Peter Kostick, of Spring Township. In addition, there are also five grandchildren: Lisa M. Lesko, of

Wyomissing; Brian P., husband of Brooke (Ramsel) McCarty, of Cockeysville, Md.; Todd R., husband of Deana (Batastini) Kostick, of Spring Township; Rebecca L., wife of Seth Weaver, of Shillington; and Lori L., wife of Charles Smith, of

Wyomissing; 13 great-grandchildren; and two stepgreat-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, John J., widower of Rosemarie (Clemente) Intelisano.

Rose was preceded in death by five siblings: Guy T. Intelisano, Carmella (Intelisano) Rottino, Anna (Intelisano) Mollica, Samuel Intelisano and Josephine (Intelisano) Shuman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Rosary R.C. Church, 237 Franklin Street, Reading. A viewing will be held from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m., at the church. Burial will follow at Gethsemane

Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township.

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



