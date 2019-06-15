Rose (Intelisano) Shade (1926 - 2019)
Service Information
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA
19605
(610)-929-3693
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Rosary R.C. Church
237 Franklin Street
Reading, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Rosary R.C. Church
237 Franklin Street
Reading, PA
Obituary
Rose Marie Shade, 92, formerly of

Lincoln Park, died June 13, 2019, at Berks Heim, Bern Township, where she had been a resident for two months.

She was the widow of Richard E. Shade, who died July 7, 2007. Born November 27, 1926, in Reading, she was a daughter of the late John and Virginia (LaFlacca) Intelisano.

She was employed with V&S Sandwich Shop for 15 years, as well as Boscov's Department Store. Rose was a member of Holy Rosary R.C. Church, Reading.

Surviving, are her two daughters, Donna M. (Shade), widow of Rafael Rodriguez, of Wyomissing; and Virginia L. (Shade), wife of Peter Kostick, of Spring Township. In addition, there are also five grandchildren: Lisa M. Lesko, of

Wyomissing; Brian P., husband of Brooke (Ramsel) McCarty, of Cockeysville, Md.; Todd R., husband of Deana (Batastini) Kostick, of Spring Township; Rebecca L., wife of Seth Weaver, of Shillington; and Lori L., wife of Charles Smith, of

Wyomissing; 13 great-grandchildren; and two stepgreat-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, John J., widower of Rosemarie (Clemente) Intelisano.

Rose was preceded in death by five siblings: Guy T. Intelisano, Carmella (Intelisano) Rottino, Anna (Intelisano) Mollica, Samuel Intelisano and Josephine (Intelisano) Shuman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., at Holy Rosary R.C. Church, 237 Franklin Street, Reading. A viewing will be held from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m., at the church. Burial will follow at Gethsemane

Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township.

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from June 15 to June 17, 2019
