Rose Angela “Dolly” Stacherski, 86, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in Green Hills Manor. She was the wife of the late Felix V. Stacherski who passed away August 2014. They shared many loving years together. Born in Reading, Mrs. Stacherski was the daughter of the late John Oliver Muthart and Rose (Lembo) Muthart. She was a graduate of Reading High School and received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Kutztown University. Mrs. Stacherski retired from Reading School District after 37 years as an elementary school teacher. She also taught CCD classes at St. Anthony of Padua where she was a member before recently joining the Church of Saint Benedict. She is survived by her children Valerie A. Selig, wife of Michael P. Selig of Fleetwood and Felix V. Stacherski husband of Virginia of Florida and her grandchildren Ashley Selig, Rachel Kaye, Jennifer M. Stacherski and her great grandson Alexander Kaye. Rose was very creative and loved doing crafts, baking and just socializing with friends in her former residence at The Heritage of Green Hills. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother that will be dearly missed. A special thank you to all the CNA’s, caretakers and staff at Green Hills Manor for the exceptional care, compassion and friendship they provided to Rose the past several years. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Church of Saint Benedict 2020 Chestnut Hill Road, Plowville, Robeson Township, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Philip F. Rodgers, Celebrant. Interment will follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens. The family will receive relatives and friends in the Church of Saint Benedict Wednesday 10:15 am to 10:45 am. Contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in memory of Mrs. Rose Angela Stacherski. Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020