Rose M. Tucci Rose M. Tucci, 90, of Reading, passed away Monday, September 30, at her residence. Rose was born in Reading on August 24, 1929, a daughter of the late Angelina (Masciotti) and Alfonso Tucci. Rose was a devoted and committed member of the Roman Catholic Faith. She was a lifetime member of Holy Rosary parish. Rose studied in the Ilam program of the Allentown Diocese to become a Lay Minister. She served as a Eucharistic Minister in Berks County, assisting the ill at the hospitals and in their homes. She volunteered to help with the Soup Kitchen for Holy Rosary. She attended daily Mass and was an Adoration attendee as well as a faithful member of the Nocturnal Adoration Society of Berks County. She was a participant of the Legion of Mary Of Berks County. She served as an outreach person for the Passionist Nuns of Clarks Summit, Pa., and was also an Oblate of the Handmaids of the Precious Blood of Tenn, praying for priests. She served as a Spiritual Mother to countless people in Berks County and around the world. Her life was spent with Love for Jesus Christ and his people. Rose graduated from Central Catholic High School and St. Joseph Nursing School. She served in the Navy Medical Corps during the Korean War and then in the U.S. Air Force as a First Lieutenant in the Vietnam war. As a Registered Nurse, she worked as an instructor at St Joseph Hospital. She also worked at St. Michael’s Convent and Caron Foundation/Chit Chat Farms. She earned many certifications in the medical field. Rose was very proud of her Italian heritage, She was a social member of the Victor Emmanuel Club. She was a beloved hero of her family. She spent many hours with her nieces: Mary, Nanda, Teresa, Amy, Polly, Mary Margaret, Sandy, Joy, Zee, Kathy, Alexis and Pamela; as well as her friend, Charlotte, who was like a daughter; nephews: Robert, Thomas, Richard, James, David, Al and Gregory, and deceased nephews, John Anthony and Michael. They were always assured of ice cream and treats. Rose is survived by two sisters, Pauline, widow of Thomas Shine, of Florida, Josephine, widow of Robert Alfiero; and two brothers, Daniel, husband of Joan, and Nicholas, husband of Patricia. She was predeceased by two brothers, Umberto and Angelo; as well as three brothers in Italy. Family and friends are invited to call Sunday, October 6 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Feeney Funeral Home, Reading, and Monday, Oct. 7 at Holy Rosary Church from 12:00 p.m. to 1: 00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. at Holy Rosary. Friends and family are invited to gather for procession to Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Tuesday from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Casketed interment with full Air Force Military Honors will be at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Rosary Church, 237 Franklin St., Reading, PA, or St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 9th and Walnut Streets, Reading, PA. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home. Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019