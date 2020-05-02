Rose Waligorski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose A. Waligorski, 85, of Temple, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:40 p.m. in Berkshire Center. She was the wife of the late Joseph L. “Beansie” Waligorski who passed away April 2, 2010. Born in New Jersey, Mrs. Waligorski was the daughter of the late Anthony and Grace (Corolla) Sfameni. She was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church and was employed by Sam’s Club as a greeter. Mrs. Waligorski is survived by her daughter Cynthia L. Gardecki, wife of Stephen E. Gardecki of Exeter Township and was preceded in death by her son Officer Raymond A. Waligorski, husband of Jean E. (Ferro) Waligorski of Sinking Spring. Officer Waligorski passed away February 22, 2020. Also surviving are her 3 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and her sister Sandra Duddy of Wyomissing. Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family in Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township. Reverend Robert T. Finlan will officiate. Inurnment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in memory of Mrs. Rose A. Waligorski. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
6 Fairlane Rd
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 779-2800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved