Rose A. Waligorski, 85, of Temple, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:40 p.m. in Berkshire Center. She was the wife of the late Joseph L. “Beansie” Waligorski who passed away April 2, 2010. Born in New Jersey, Mrs. Waligorski was the daughter of the late Anthony and Grace (Corolla) Sfameni. She was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church and was employed by Sam’s Club as a greeter. Mrs. Waligorski is survived by her daughter Cynthia L. Gardecki, wife of Stephen E. Gardecki of Exeter Township and was preceded in death by her son Officer Raymond A. Waligorski, husband of Jean E. (Ferro) Waligorski of Sinking Spring. Officer Waligorski passed away February 22, 2020. Also surviving are her 3 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and her sister Sandra Duddy of Wyomissing. Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family in Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township. Reverend Robert T. Finlan will officiate. Inurnment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in memory of Mrs. Rose A. Waligorski. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 2 to May 3, 2020.