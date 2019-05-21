Roselin Rodriguez, 76, of Reading, passed away Monday, May 20th at his residence

surrounded by family members.

Roselin was born in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on January 23, 1943, a son of the late Fausta (Vazquez) and Lino Rodriguez. He was the husband of Maria H. (Vega) Rodriguez, of Reading. He worked as a maintenance worker at Lucent Technologies, Reading,

retiring in 2002.

In addition to his wife, Maria, Roselin is survived by two daughters, Sandra L, wife of Joel Santiago, of Reading, and Marisel Garvin, companion of Daniel Jones, of Reading; and a son, Juan M. Rodriguez, of Reading. He is also survived by fourteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and 5

siblings. He was predeceased by six siblings.

A viewing will be held Friday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at

Feeney Funeral Home, and Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, Reading. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 9:30 a.m. Interment in

Gethsemane Cemetery,

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., in Reading's Centre Park Historic District, 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160.




