Rosell Mae (Nicholson) Klingeman, 91, of Allentown, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Above & Beyond Senior Living Center. Born February 23, 1929 in Reading, she was the cherished daughter of the late Arthur and Helen (McCoy) Nicholson. Rosell was a member of the Haycreek Historical Society for many years. She was a devoted mother and housewife in raising and caring for her family. Rosell had a special love for camping and traveling throughout the US. However, she absolutely treasured spending time with her family and friends. Rosell’s spirit will be carried on by 2 daughters; Linda Henderson and her husband Craig, of North Carolina; Diane Lark, of Colorado and son Donald G. Klingeman Jr. and his wife Barbara, of Slatington, PA. Rosell also leaves behind 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren to cherish her memory. In addition to her parents, Rosell was greeted in heaven by her beloved husband of 60 years, Donald G. Klingeman Sr. and her daughter Lorraine Uhler. A memorial service to celebrate Rosell’s life will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 391 W. Neversink Rd, Reading, PA 19606. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rosell’s memory may be made to Family Pillars Hospice, 3910 Adler Place, Suite 130, Bethlehem, PA 18107. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, Reiffton. It has been an honor serving Rosell’s loving family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.aumansinc.com for the Klingeman family.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.