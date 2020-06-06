Rosell Klingeman
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosell Mae (Nicholson) Klingeman, 91, of Allentown, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Above & Beyond Senior Living Center. Born February 23, 1929 in Reading, she was the cherished daughter of the late Arthur and Helen (McCoy) Nicholson. Rosell was a member of the Haycreek Historical Society for many years. She was a devoted mother and housewife in raising and caring for her family. Rosell had a special love for camping and traveling throughout the US. However, she absolutely treasured spending time with her family and friends. Rosell’s spirit will be carried on by 2 daughters; Linda Henderson and her husband Craig, of North Carolina; Diane Lark, of Colorado and son Donald G. Klingeman Jr. and his wife Barbara, of Slatington, PA. Rosell also leaves behind 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren to cherish her memory. In addition to her parents, Rosell was greeted in heaven by her beloved husband of 60 years, Donald G. Klingeman Sr. and her daughter Lorraine Uhler. A memorial service to celebrate Rosell’s life will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 391 W. Neversink Rd, Reading, PA 19606. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rosell’s memory may be made to Family Pillars Hospice, 3910 Adler Place, Suite 130, Bethlehem, PA 18107. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, Reiffton. It has been an honor serving Rosell’s loving family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.aumansinc.com for the Klingeman family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Forest Hills Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Auman's Inc
390 West Neversink Road
Reading, PA 19606
6103700200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved