Rosemarie Gutmann (nee Becker) passed away on May 26, 2019, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Rosemarie leaves behind her beloved son, Robert; her daughter-in-law, Gina; and her "snuggle" Carly Joy Gutmann. She will also be missed by her dear brother, Hugo Becker, his wife,

Arlene; and her nephew, Patrick.

Rosemarie was predeceased by her husband, Robert C. Gutmann; her mother, Maria Magdalene Becker; and her father, Carl Becker.

A woman of lifelong dedicated faith, Rosemarie joins her mother, especially, in the gardens of heaven with her Lord.

Rosemarie was born in Baden-Baden, Germany, in 1938. She immigrated to the United States in 1956 where she worked as an Au Pair in Baisley Park, Queens, N.Y., and

then chose to make her home. She recalled fond memories of caring for the DeMaria children and shared stories with laughter and joy.

Rosemarie married Robert C. Gutmann in August of 1964. She lovingly cared for him, their son and her in-laws for many years. In May of 2009, she and her husband

relocated to Berks County, Pa., to be close to their children and enjoy time with their granddaughter.

Rosemarie worked hard throughout her life. She

obtained her cosmetology license as a young woman. She then went on to work at Long Island Jewish Hospital for over 30 years as a receptionist and a clinic manager. On her weekends and in her free time, Rosemarie supported her husband's antique interests, she took her son fishing and on other adventures and, later in her retirement, she

endlessly supported her granddaughter, Carly Joy. She was an energetic force known by her tireless walks around the neighborhood, even in her illness, and her direct advice

giving talents.

Rosemarie loved animals and had a special fondness for cats, horses and "her" Linus.

She supported many charities, included among them were The St. Labre Indian School, Veterans Affairs, The Red Cross, The Salvation Army, St. Jude's Hospital and The American Bible Society. She was generous and giving and will be dearly missed by all those that knew her and those who did not. Rosemarie welcomed all children as members of her own family, especially Carly's cousins; Harper,

Bennett, McKenna and Jordan and the family of Helena and Shane Rogers.

Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, Sunday, June 2, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. Reverend Richard Moore will officiate. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Pleasant View Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home Sunday 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Triangle Therapeutic Riding, 30 Martin Drive, Reinholds, PA 17569, where a scholarship for young riders has been established in her name. www.TriangleTR.org

