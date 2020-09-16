Rosemarie Hero Rosemarie Hero, 74, of Hamburg, passed away, Friday, September 11, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. She was the beloved wife of Joseph Hero. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late John Reese. Rosemarie was a graduate of Liberty High School, Bethlehem. She was employed as an equipment manager at Construction Fasteners and also as an assembly line worker at Wissahickon Water Works. In addition, Rosemarie worked at Max Hess doing alterations and was a prep cook at Archie Fulweiler and Kirbyville Inn. Rosemarie loved to travel, especially to Florida, Wyoming, and Nebraska. In addition to her husband Joseph, she is survived by one son, Christopher Hero, Bethlehem. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 South 4th Street, Hamburg. Burial will follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service in the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com
.