It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Rosemarie Ann Hilbert on April 12, 2019.
She has joined her son, Zakkery Hilbert; her mother, Jane McCarthy (Gogluizza); and recently
deceased husband, Josh Bagans.
She is survived by her two sons, Kristian Hilbert and Devven Frey; her father, Donald Gogluizza; stepmother, Kathy Gogluizza; three sisters: Cindy, Anna and Angela; and two brothers, Jimmy and Clint.
In darkness there is always light.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to centeronaddiction.org.