Rosemarie L. (Shirk) Reifsnyder, 92, of Reading, passed away April 29, 2019, at Berks Heim.

Her husband, George E. Reifsnyder, died on October 12, 2016. They married on May 28, 1949.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Norman and Anna (Gross) Shirk.

She was a 1944 graduate of Reading Central Catholic High School.

Rosemarie was employed by Gilbert Associates for ten years. She previously worked for American Casualty

Insurance Company.

She was a member of St. Margaret's Roman Catholic Church, Reading and the Reading Liederkranz.

Rosemarie was very talented. She enjoyed creative oil painting and playing the piano and organ. She also enjoyed numerous trips to Europe, especially Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Northern Italy, and sea cruises.

She is survived by her son, George A., husband of Marcia Reifsnyder, North Tonawanda, N.Y.; her granddaughter, Amanda Reifsnyder; numerous cousins, nephews and

nieces.

Rosemarie was predeceased by her daughter, Nancy

Reifsnyder; five siblings: Francis, William, John, Madeline and Marguerite.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, May, 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret's Roman Catholic Church, 925 Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601 with burial to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Friends may call

Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611 and

Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St.

Margaret's R.C. Church at the above address. Online

condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



