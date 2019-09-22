|
On Saturday, September 14, 2019,
Rosemarie Sloat, loving wife and mother of three children passed away at the age of 90 in Seminole, Florida.
Rosemarie was born on March 17, 1929 in Reading, Pa., to Louis and Elizabeth (Auerswald) Gutierrez. She received her Bachelor's of Arts degree from Kutztown University in 1951 and a Master's in Fine Arts degree from Temple University in 1958. She taught at Scott Senior HS, Governor Mifflin School District and became Associate Professor in the Fine Arts
department at Kutztown University in 1958 until her
retirement in 1982.
Rosemarie had a passion for painting, teaching and
traveling. She was the recipient of the President's Award for superior teaching at Kutztown University in 1963. She inspired many of her students who remained her friends throughout her life. Her art is on display in many private collections in the U.S., Mexico, Switzerland and the
National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. She was a producing and exhibiting member of the Berks Art
Alliance, Reading, Pa., and received numerous awards for her work. She traveled around the world and was inspired by the art in many of the major museums.
Rosemarie was known by her family and friends for her creativity, generosity and her fun-loving, kind and
compassionate spirit. No one has embraced life as fully as Rosemarie or magnetically attracted so many people of all types.
Rosemarie was preceded in death by her father, Louis; her mother, Elizabeth; her husband, Richard; her son, Christopher; and her brothers, Jimmy and Peter.
She is survived by her daughters, Natalie and Kim;
grandchildren: Jennie, Jessica and Dustin; and
great-grandchildren: Audrey, Farrah and Sophia.
There will be a private memorial service held in Bahia Honda Key, Florida.
Rosemarie will be sadly missed by her family and friends.