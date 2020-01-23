|
Rosemary D. (Schuler) Fessler, 85, who resided at the Brethren Village, Manheim Township, Lancaster County, died there on Wednesday morning. She was formerly of Riverview Park. She was the widow of George E. Fessler Jr., who died October 11, 2014. They were married June 8, 1957. Born in Reading, on December 16, 1934, she was the daughter of the late John A. and Dorothy M. (Stephan) Schuler. She was a graduate of Reading High School and former owner of the Dance Gallery, Laureldale. Rosemary was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church, Hyde Park. Surviving are her children, Michael G., husband of Denise Fessler, of Lancaster; and Cynthia M. (Fessler), wife of Peter S. Schiaroli, of Wyomissing. She was predeceased by a daughter, Maria (Fessler) Frick; and infant daughter, Ellen Fessler. Also surviving are grandchildren: Matthew, husband of Kristen Fessler; Megan, wife of Justin Mc Carthy III; Andrea Clapperton; Alexa Clapperton; and Allison Frick; great-grandchildren: Dylan Fessler, Bennett Mc Carthy, Avery Fessler and Cole Fessler. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 27, at 10:00 a.m., at Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church, 3121 Kutztown Road, Hyde Park, with Father Robert T. Finlan the celebrant. Interment in Gethsemane Cemetery. There will be a viewing Monday, from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m., at the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., 4914 Kutztown Road, Temple, preceding a procession to the church. Memorial contributions would be appreciated to The Brethren Village, Good Samaritan Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17606, or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Online condolences may be offered at milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020