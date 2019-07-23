Rosemary Spohn (Heckman) of Port

Charlotte, Fla., age 92, passed away July 15, at Village Place under hospice care.

Born in Reading, July 13, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and

Catharine (Shickram) Heckman. She was the widow of David W. Spohn who passed away in 2003.

She was predeceased by two brothers, Harold Heckman and Edward Heckman.

Rosemary is a graduate of Reading High School and a

former long time resident of Laureldale and Womelsdorf. She retired from Muhlenberg Township Schools after over 20 years, last working as secretary to the Superintendent of Schools.

She is survived by a daughter, Rosemary, wife of Robert VanderWaag, of The Villages, Fla.; and a son, George Spohn and his wife, Jane, of Odenton, Md. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Mark VanderWaag and his wife, Teresa; Katherine Spohn Streett, widow of Nicholas; and David Spohn and his wife, Corrie. There are three great-grandchildren: Thomas Streett, Poppy Spohn and Rory VanderWaag.

Burial will be private at the family's convenience. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238.



