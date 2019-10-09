|
Rosemary T. (Turolis) Kintzer Rosemary T. Kintzer, 81, of Wernersville, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, at her residence with her daughter by her side. Her husband of 56 years, Michael G. Kintzer, died on April 17, 2016. She was born in St. Clair, Pa., on May 3, 1938, a daughter of the late Anthony and Anna Turolis. Rosemary was a graduate of St. Clair High School and a 1959 graduate of the Reading Hospital School of Nursing. She started her career as an RN at the Reading Hospital and retired as an RN from the Wernersville State Hospital. She was a member of St. John’s (Hain’s) U.C.C., the Heidelberg Heritage Society and the Reading Hospital Alumni Association. Rosemary was so proud and supportive of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and especially enjoyed attending their sporting events. They were her pride and joy! She is survived by a daughter, Deborah A., wife of Marv Dreibelbis; a sister, Anna Wythe; five grandchildren: Erica Dreibelbis, Dan Dreibelbis, Amie, wife of Brad Wiest, Adam Ray and Madisyn, and Chelsea Ray; and three great-grandchildren: Ethan and Brycen Wiest, and Adalynn Marie Ray. Rosemary was also preceded in death by her daughter, Sherrie M. Kintzer-Ray on June 30, 2014; and her siblings, Bernie, Anthony and Adelle. A memorial service will be held at St. John’s (Hain’s) U.C.C., Wernersville, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Ann Bolek officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s (Hain’s) Church. Interment will follow at Hain’s Church Cemetery. Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Robesonia, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Compassus Hospice, 1001 James Dr., Suite B-34, Leesport, PA 19533. Online condolences may be made at www.ColeFH.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019