Rosie M. Eshbach, 87, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away July 22, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. in her residence.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Robert A. and Elizabeth E. (Landis) Moser.

Rosie worked at the Coney Island Restaurant, Reading, in housekeeping at the Reading Hospital and as a

housekeeper for Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Schmidt.

She was a member of First Baptist Church, Reading.

She is survived by her children: Harold K. Schellenberger Jr., Laureldale, Paulette M. "Holly," wife of James D.

Althouse, Laureldale, Cindy L., wife of Martin Sweigart, Muhlenberg Township, Jean L. Eberenz, Hamburg; her brother, Franklin R., husband of Darlene Moser,

Shillington; her grandchildren: Michelle, wife of Kevin Hart, Roger L. Stief Jr., husband of Amanda, Christina Snyder; her stepgrandson, James D. Althouse Jr.; her

great-grandchildren: Adam III, Tyler, Kaylyn, Madysyn, Prestin, Natalie, Bryce, Christopher, Kelli; her

stepgreat-grandchildren, James III, Kellyn; and her

great-great-grandchildren: Keegan, Gracelyn and Adam IV.

She was predeceased by her stepsister, Catherine Moser; and her stepbrothers, Robert Moser and John Keller.

Funeral services from Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Denise Roberts will officiate. Interment in Alsace Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township. Relatives and friends may call on Monday, July 29, 2019, from 7:00-8:30 p.m.

Please remember Rosie by making a contribution to the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.kleefuneralhome.com



