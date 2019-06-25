Rosie Kathryn (Kleinsmith) Reinert, 88, of Robeson Twp., Berks County, Pa., passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at home with her loving family by her side.

Born in Zionsville, Lehigh County, Pa., she was the daughter of the late William Kleinsmith and Mary Helen (Moyer) Kleinsmith. She was the wife of the late, Warren Edward Reinert Sr.

Rosie worked as a domestic caretaker for Bell Acres.

Surviving is 1 son, Carl D. Sr., husband of Chris Reinert,

of Birdsboro, Pa.; 4 daughters: Rita M., wife of Brian Frame Sr., of Mohnton, Pa.; Wanda E. Reinert and companion Brad Campbell, of Exeter Twp., Pa.; Corrine K., wife of John Mytych, of Mohnton, Pa.; Karen E., wife of Phil Meschke, of Reading, Pa.; brother, Raymond Kleinsmith, of Quakertown, Pa.; 3 sisters: Mabel Schaner, of Hamburg, Pa.; Agnes

Keller, of Hereford, Pa.; Arlene Krause, of Harleysville, Pa.; 11 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandson.

She was predeceased by son, Warren Jr.; daughter, Vera Whalen; 1 grandchild, Matthew; and 7 siblings.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Dengler

Funeral Home Inc., 144 N. Spruce St., Birdsboro, Pa., with the funeral service to follow at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18107.

Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.



